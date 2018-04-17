Stampede Ready for Post Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Stampede faltered down the stretch in the regular season. But they had played so well prior to the slump that they still gained home ice advantage for the opening round Clark Cup playoff series against the Lincoln Stars. Head coach Scott Owens knows his team was really good for 6 months and hopes the new start will erase what happened the last 3 weeks of the regular season. The best of 3 series starts Tuesday night at the Premier Center with games Wednesday and Thursday if necessary.