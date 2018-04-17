Two 19-Year-Olds Facing Marijuana Charges Appear in Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two 19-year-old Sioux Falls men are facing felony drug charges. Both of them appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say that received a call that an apartment smelled of marijuana.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 4500 block of West Custer Lane at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Police found where the smell was coming from and knocked on the apartment door. Police say 19-year-old Nyounkpao Kyne opened the door while holding a container of marijuana.

Another suspect, Komboor Gatluak Gatnoor, came out of the apartment and tried running before police detained him. Police say Gatnoor told Kyne to shut and lock the door.

Kyne eventually surrendered and police conducted a search of the apartment. Police say they found 5.83 ounces of marijuana, bongs, packaging material, a rifle, and around $1,000 in cash.

Kyne and Gatnoor were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and paraphernalia.

Gatnoor is being held on a $500 bond with the condition he surrenders firearms. Kyne is being held on a P.R. bond with the condition he enrolls in a 24/7 program.

Police allege that Kyne was involved in a drug rip that turned deadly back in February 2017.

Police charged Kyne with 2nd degree manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and DWI for driving a car that crashed, killing the 15-year-old passenger.

He’s expected to appear in court again for that case in June.