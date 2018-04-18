Author of “Code Girls” Coming to Dakota State University

High school girls who either aspire to a career in cyber sciences, computing and technology or who have already accomplished some pretty amazing things will be recognized this coming Monday at an event at Dakota State University. Aspirations in Computing will feature several guest speakers – among them, Liza Mundy, author of “Code Girls, The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II”.

Linda Daugaard, First Lady of South Dakota, and Dr. Jose Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University, will also be speaking.

Aspirations in Computing will be held Monday, April 23, at the Beacom Collaboration Center and run from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. It is free and open to the public. For more on the event, details can be found here.