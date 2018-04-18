Authorities say man fatally injured at northwest Iowa farm

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a man was fatally injured when he was run over by a piece of equipment at a farm in northwest Iowa.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon at the farm 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Rock Valley. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over while walking behind a payloader as it was backing up. He was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 52-year-old Bradley Peetsch, who lived in Baxter, Minnesota. The payloader driver was identified as 17-year-old Joey Van Ginkel, of Rock Valley.

A payloader is a heavy vehicle with a large blade or broad scoop mounted on its front.