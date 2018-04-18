Board rejects additional school security officers

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – The Pennington County Board has rejected a request by the Douglas School District to beef up security by adding two additional sheriff’s deputies.

Commissioners voted 3-2 against providing the funds necessary to double the number of school resource officers.

Douglas Schools Superintendent Alan Kerr says the request comes after the district experienced unprecedented growth over the past few years. Kerr notes that officers not only serve as a first line of defense during active shooter situations, but also help prevent drugs, guns, bullying and sexual abuse in schools.

Douglas schools had committed $62,000 to the additional officers and the sheriff’s department would have added $83,000.