Commercial HVAC Installation Technician

Howe, Inc

Job Description

Here at Howe we get it, your family is important to you and it is important to us as well. For over 78 years Howe has offered an environment for employees to be there for their family and personal job growth. Not only are we the leaders in technology and current industry practices we also ensure our team members are trained effectively.

Please go to https://howeinc.com/employment/ for more great opportunities with our company.

Job Requirements

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Installing the service related portions on all brands of commercial HVAC equipment

• Maintain and drive service truck or van in a safe manner

• Communicate location and progress with HVAC Manager

• Complete necessary paperwork for each job and start-up sheets

• Develop and follow work instructions

• Perform basic plumbing and HVAC repairs and installations

• Keep area clean and organized

• Maintain all tools and equipment in good working order

• Heavy lifting, carrying, and operation of tools and equipment

• Promote safety, teamwork, and cooperation

• Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS

• Good oral and written communication skills

• Mechanically inclined

• Able to work unsupervised and on ladders and high places

• Valid driver’s license and good driving record

• Good customer service skills

• Professional appearance at all times

• Must provide own hand tools

EDUCATION/KNOWLEDGE

• High School Diploma or equivalent

• Strong electrical background preferred

• EPA Universal Refrigerant Certification

• 5 years experience in heating and cooling trade (may include related vocational course work in years of training)

• Knowledge of boiler and chiller control and operation

• Additional training and education as required

We offer the following benefits:

• Pay Scale: $25/hr + DOE

• On the job Training and Career Growth

• 401k plan with employer match

• Paid holidays and vacation

• Profit Sharing

• Regular performance reviews and raises for advancement

• AFLAC, Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance

• Disability Insurance