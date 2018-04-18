Death penalty withdrawn for 2nd man in murder-for-hire case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Pennington County prosecutors have withdrawn the prospect of the death penalty for a second suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire case.

The Rapid City Journal reports that prosecutors have announced they will not seek capital punishment against 37-year-old Richard Hirth should he be convicted of fatally stabbing 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld in 2015.

Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville a year later. Ex-boyfriend Jonathon Klinetobe was accused of hiring Hirth to kill her. Prosecutors said earlier this week they’ve withdrawn the prospect of the death penalty in his case.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

The withdrawal of the death penalty came at the request of the Rehfeld family. The Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center says that is not uncommon.