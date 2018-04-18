Great Plains Zoo’s $5M Campaign Adding Lion Exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s been an increase in attendance at the Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo so they are ready to get roarin’ on some new projects including a new exhibit.

A $5 million campaign will include an exhibit to house ten lions. There will be trainer demonstrations and viewing windows to get face to face with the animals. The cafe will also receive a makeover and seating will be expanded to fit more guests.

The addition of the viewing windows will also allow people to dine while watching the lions exhibit.

“You can expect to see a really lively exhibit of adults and cubs playing and stocking and prowling and just really providing a great opportunity for your kids and grandkids to see these animals and get to understand them,” said Great Plains Zoo CEO & President Elizabeth Whealy.

There’s no set date on when these project will be completed but they are hoping by 2022 or 2023.