Herd Players Gain Confidence From Game One Victory

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede got the post season started on the right foot (skate) Tuesday night with a 5-3 win over Lincoln in the best of three playoff series. Kevin Conley, who scored the 1st goal feels it will give them plenty of confidence moving forward and Jack St. Ivany who scored the 3rd goal really felt having the series on their home ice with the home crowd really made a big difference. Game two is Wednesday night and if needed game three would be Thursday also at the Premier Center.