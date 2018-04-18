Iowa zoning board endorses wind farm

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – A county zoning board in northeast Iowa has approved a 35-turbine wind farm despite heated opposition from neighbors who raised health and property value concerns.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend the approval of the Washburn Wind Energy project, which is being developed by RPM Access south of Waterloo.

Area residents are concerned about the project’s impact on their health, wildlife and property values.

RPM Access Spokesman Felix Friedman says the company has taken steps to reduce the project’s impact on surrounding property owners. He says the concerns of negative health impacts and property value loss don’t have scientific merit.

The county Board of Adjustment is expected to make the final decision on the issue next week.