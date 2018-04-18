JazzFest Announces 2018 2nd Stage Performers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials with the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society have announced the second stage line-up for this year’s JazzFest.

This year’s second stage line-up is:

FRIDAY, July 20th

Granola Friday 6 pm

Tuff Roots Friday 7:30 pm

Ultra Violet Fever Friday 9 pm

SATURDAY, July 21ST

JazzFest Jazz Camp Band Saturday 12 pm

Sock Puppet Menagerie Saturday 1:30 pm

Fissure Jazz Saturday 3 pm

GhostCat Saturday 4:30 pm

Jami Lynn Saturday 6 pm

Alex “Crankshaft” Larson Saturday 7:30 pm

Miss Myra & the Moonshiners Saturday 9 pm

Jimmie Vaughan and Taj Mahal will be the two headlining artists. JazzFest will run for two days in 2018 from July 20 and 21st in Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.

2018 will be the event’s 27th year.