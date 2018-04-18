Journeyman Plumber
Howe, Inc
Job Description
POSITION SUMMARY
This team member will prepare, fabricate, and install plumbing and piping systems for commercial and/or residential customers. This individual will also train and supervise apprentices and other licensed plumbers and provide feedback on their progress and performance. Apply at http://howeinc.com/employment
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Prepare, fabricate, and install plumbing and piping systems
• Design and layout work
• Develop and follow work lists
• Read and understand blueprints
• Heavy lifting, carrying, and operation of tools and equipment up to 100 lbs.
• Keep area clean and organized
• Maintain tools and equipment in good working order
• Promote safety, teamwork, and cooperation
• Other tasks as assigned
Job Requirements
QUALIFICATIONS
• Good oral and written communication skills
• Ability to follow instructions
• Mechanically inclined
• Ability to work on ladders and high places
• Valid driver’s license and good driving record
• Good customer service skills
• Ability to work with other contractors on job sites and adapt quickly to changes
• Professional appearance at all times
• Must provide own hand tools
EDUCATION/KNOWLEDGE
• Leadership skills
• High School Diploma or GED
• Demonstrated skills and knowledge of the trade
• 6+ years experience in plumbing and heating trade
• Must possess and maintain current state and city plumbing licenses