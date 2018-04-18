Journeyman Plumber

Howe, Inc

Job Description

POSITION SUMMARY

This team member will prepare, fabricate, and install plumbing and piping systems for commercial and/or residential customers. This individual will also train and supervise apprentices and other licensed plumbers and provide feedback on their progress and performance. Apply at http://howeinc.com/employment

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Prepare, fabricate, and install plumbing and piping systems

• Design and layout work

• Develop and follow work lists

• Read and understand blueprints

• Heavy lifting, carrying, and operation of tools and equipment up to 100 lbs.

• Keep area clean and organized

• Maintain tools and equipment in good working order

• Promote safety, teamwork, and cooperation

• Other tasks as assigned

Job Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

• Good oral and written communication skills

• Ability to follow instructions

• Mechanically inclined

• Ability to work on ladders and high places

• Valid driver’s license and good driving record

• Good customer service skills

• Ability to work with other contractors on job sites and adapt quickly to changes

• Professional appearance at all times

• Must provide own hand tools

EDUCATION/KNOWLEDGE

• Leadership skills

• High School Diploma or GED

• Demonstrated skills and knowledge of the trade

• 6+ years experience in plumbing and heating trade

• Must possess and maintain current state and city plumbing licenses