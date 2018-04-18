Plumbing, Sheet Metal Installer, Fire Sprinkler Fitter Apprentices

Howe, Inc

Job Description

Here at Howe we get it, your family is important to you and it is important to us as well. For over 78 years Howe has offered an environment for employees to be there for their family and personal job growth. Not only are we the leaders in technology and current industry practices we also ensure our team members are trained effectively.

Please go to https://howeinc.com/employment/ for more great opportunities with our company.

Job Requirements

No Experience Required

• Pass drug screening

• Lift at least 100 pounds

• Follow instructions

• Current driver’s license and good driving record

• High school diploma or equivalent

We offer the following benefits:

• On the job Training and Career Growth

• 401k plan with employer match

• Paid holidays and vacation

• Profit Sharing

• Regular performance reviews and raises for advancement

• AFLAC, Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance

• Disability Insurance