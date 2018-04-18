SFPD Announce New Option to File a Police Report on Mobile Phones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a new service allowing residents to make a police report on their smartphones.

Police say there are two ways to access the new feature. Calling 605-367-7000 allows you to speak to a dispatcher who can transfer you to a different number. You can also call 833-827-5041 which will send you a text message with a link to file a report on your smart phone with a mobile optimized webpage.

Currently, if a resident wants to make a police report they can talk to an officer directly, over the phone, or online at siouxfalls.org/police. Online reporting has been available since November 2012.