Sioux Falls Police Make Filing Police Reports Via Cellphone Easier

Sioux Falls, S.D. (From Sioux Falls Police Department:) A new service provided by the Sioux Falls Police Department will allow residents to make a police report on their smart phones. Software changes will make it easier for you to file a report from your mobile phone.

There are two ways to access the new feature.

• Call 605-367-7000 to speak to a dispatcher. The dispatcher can then quickly transfer you to a different phone number.

• Call the new service direct at 833-827-5041.

You will then receive a text message with a link to where you can file a report on your smart phone using an automatically mobile-optimized webpage.

“Providing citizens with several options to report crime helps to make it as easy as possible,” says Assistant Police Chief Galen Smidt. “There are many different ways to accomplish this, and the more options available to citizens, the better we can serve the public to help keep Sioux Falls a safe community.”

Currently, if a person wants to make a police report, he or she can do so by talking to an officer face to face, over the phone, or online at www.siouxfalls.org/police. The online reporting option has been available since November 2012.