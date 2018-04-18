Stars Tie Clark Cup Series With Stampede

Sioux Falls, SD—The Lincoln Stars staved off elimination and forced a Game 3 with a 6-3 victory over the Stampede Wednesday night at the PREMIER Center. The Herd and Stars will square off in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face Waterloo while the loser will see their season come to an end. Tickets are on sale now through the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster outlet. The Stampede office will be open at 8 AM for ticketing needs as well.

The Stampede let a 2-1 second period lead slip away as the Stars scored three goals in just over three minutes to take a 4-2 lead and never looked back. The Stampede tallied three power play goals off the sticks of Adam Dawe, Nolan Walker and Cameron Burke, but it wouldn’t be enough. Mikhail Berdin stopped 37 of 43 shots before being relieved by Jaxson Stauber. The Herd pulled Stauber with three minutes left on the power play, but came up short before 4,217 at the PREMIER Center.

The first period started much like it did the night before in Game 1, with a Lincoln Stars goal from Logan Jenuwine. Ashton Calder intercepted a Stampede clearing attempt and sent a pass into the high slot for Jenuwine who wristed a shot past the stick side of Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead at 8:14. Seconds later the Herd would go on the power play and tie things up at 9:46. Adam Dawe kept in a Stars clearing attempt and got the puck to Nolan Walker in the left circle who quickly backhanded a pass into the slot Dawe who wristed it past Derek Schaedig to tie the game 1-1. The Stars went on a power play later in the period and outshot the Stampede 17-12, but the game remained tied heading into the second period.

The Stampede went on the power play early in the third period and Nolan Walker knocked home his first of the playoffs when he picked up a loose puck off the back end boards and flipped it into the net for a 2-1 advantage. The Stars would rebound, however and get on a roll with three goals in just two and a half minutes. Gustaf Westland tied the game at 4:31 with a wrist shot from the right circle. The Stars took their first lead of the night at 5:15 when Colin Peters knocked in a loose puck in front of the Stampede net. Lincoln added to their lead just under two minutes later when Josiah Slavin backhanded a shot past Berdin for a 4-2 advantage. The Herd got back into the game with their third power play goal of the night at 11:33 when Cameron Burked tallied his second of the playoffs. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov wristed a shot that was stopped by Schaedig and rolled off his shoulder and into the air where Burke came racing down and batted it down in mid-air and into the net to cut the game to 4-3.

The Herd were hoping they could complete the comeback in third, but Lincoln had other plans and regained the two goal lead just 2:02 into the period on a goal from Casey Dornbach on the power play. Sioux Falls went on a power play of their own several minutes later, but the Stars would be the ones taking advantage. Ashton Calder wristed a shot from the right circle past Berdin to give the Stars a 6-3 lead. That would be it for Berdin who headed to the bench and was replaced by Jaxson Stauber for the last nine minutes of the game.

Lincoln outshot the Herd 44-30 in the game and finished the night 1-for-6 on the power play while the Herd were 3-for-6.

Game three takes place Thursday night at the PREMIER Center.