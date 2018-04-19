77th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus Comes To Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Thursday, the El Riad Shrine Circus returns to the Sioux Falls Arena in action packed fashion.

The series of performances kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, with a second performance following that evening at 7:00 p.m. Those same showtimes carry over into Friday. You can catch the next round of shows at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Shrine Circus wraps up it’s time in Sioux Falls with 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. performances on Sunday.

KDLT’s Simon Floss met up with members and performers of the circus to find out more.

