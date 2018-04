Brecht’s Career Ends With Knee Surgery

OMAHA, NE… Former SF Lincoln standout Ellie Brecht’s college career at Omaha has ended after 3 years because of a recent knee surgery. Brecht, who has unlimited range, scored 29 points against Graceland this past season. During her high school career with the Patriots Ellie scored over 1,000 points and was a miss Basketball nominee.