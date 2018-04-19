Day Of Remembrance For Mickelson Plane Crash Victims

South Dakota governor, 7 others killed 25 years ago

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of a plane crash that killed South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson and seven others.

The eight men were returning from an economic development trip in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 19, 1933 when it crashed in Dubuque, Iowa.

The crash also claimed the lives of Roland Dolly of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Roger Hainje of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Ron Rood of the state Office of Energy Policy, state pilots Ron Becker and Dave Hansen, power company executive Angus Anson and banker Dave Birkeland,

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has declared a day of remembrance and asked that flags be flown at half-staff to honor those who were lost.