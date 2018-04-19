Despite the Cold, Augie Baseball is Red-Hot

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The weather outside is still a bit cool for spring… but the Augustana baseball team has been red hot all season. The Vikings have reached a program best national ranking in the division 2 poll.

Tim Huber, Augustana Baseball Coach: “There having some fun right now and confidence is high you know. I mean i’m not going to apologize for what’s been going on that’s for sure but it’s been a lot of good things.”

Even with all of the success and the high ranking… the team doesn’t feel any added pressure.

Huber: “We got a weird group of guys this year. Real old on the pitching staff, really young position wise and I don’t know if they know any different. We’re just going out there and playing baseball.”

Pitching has been a highlight of this years squad… But senior David Flattery give the credit to the defense behind him.

David Flattery, Augustana Senior Pitcher: “It just makes it easy with our defense behind me. It’s incredible. The catcher, Menssen… It makes everything so much easier having a good, a great team. You know what I mean.”

The Vikings know that consistency and continuing to work on the fundamentals is the perfect formula for success going forward.

Sam Baier, Augustana Sophomore Infielder: “Just keep doing the little things right and keep sticking the ball the way we have been the past few games I mean once we get some hits in a row together than I think it goes better than normal.”

Expectations for the rest of the season are high… and Coach Huber says he’s confident the team can put themselves in a position to win the conference title.

Devin Reiners… KDLT Sports.