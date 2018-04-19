Downtown Crawl Inspires Buyers to Shop Small

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 605 Running Company is busy prepping for its first half marathon in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. However, if you don’t like to run, you can always crawl. They’re hosting a special event for those who are or aren’t participating in the race.

To Greg Koch, “fun” and “run” are synonymous. He laces up every morning and heads to 605 Running Company.

“Running is an incredible sport,” said Koch. “It really is for everyone.”

This time he’s not running a race – he’s running an event. 605 Running Company is hosting a downtown local business crawl.

“Having the opportunity to create an event around the businesses down here, because they truly are unique and one of a kind, is just really fun and it’s exciting,” said Koch.

Participants are encouraged to run around town to local businesses. They’ll have special deals to inspire shoppers to shop small. The event puts Downtown Sioux Falls on the map.

“I really want people to experience what downtown Sioux Falls has to offer,” said Koch. “We have one of a kind shopping.”

This event is especially important after a neverending winter. Saturday snow storms bring less foot traffic and less business. However, downtown has a strong sense of community in any weather.

“That’s just the way downtown works,” said Koch. “It’s a neighborhood and everyone really works together well.”

If you drive around the corner, you’ll find Young & Richards: a family-owned business. Since 1947, they’ve been serving up everything from flowers to fudge.

“It just makes me happy because I feel like we’re showing them that we support them and they’re doing the same to us,” said owner Cindy Palleschi.

Participants that make it through the whole crawl will earn a medal – but cindy says everyone is a winner when they shop locally.

“Everyone helping each other out – and I think that’s what it’s all about, especially for just the local-owned businesses,” said Palleschi.

The event is free for half marathon participants. The crawl costs $25 for those not participating in the half marathon earlier that day. There are eleven businesses participating: Child’s Play Toys, Cookie Jar Eatery, Active Spin, Prairie Berry, Great Outdoor Store, Young & Richards, Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, Home Porch Gifts, Woodgrain Brewing, Urban Archeology, and Mackenzie River.