Remembering Mickelson Plane Crash Victims on 25-Year Anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 25 years ago a plane crash changed the course of history in South Dakota. The late Governor George Mickelson was one of eight people killed in the wreck.

“There’s a lot of different emotions because it’s the memorial of such a big loss in our lives and everyone in the state felt that loss,” says Amy Mickelson.

Amy Mickelson, George Mickelson’s daughter, reflects on the worst day of her life. On April 19th, 1993, her father and 7 other men were coming back from an Economic Development Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A broken propeller blade damaged the engine, and the plane crashed into a farm silo near Dubuque, Iowa. The accident and loss of everyone on board echoed throughout South Dakota.

“Oh horror… just really horror. It’s really unimaginable,” say Linda Mickelson.

Mickelson left behind his wife Linda and their 3 kids. Amy was 24 at the time of the crash. She says this week stirs up a range of emotions, including an overwhelming sense of pride.

“There’s so much appreciation and remembrance of him that it’s really hard to not be grateful that everyone appreciates the man that he was,” says Amy Mickelson.

Mickelson’s family has nothing but fond memories of him.

“People remember what he did as a politician but he was so much more than that. You know you come over to the house and he was shooting baskets with you and just doing normal dad things,” says David Mickelson.

“He just had a great personality and he loved doing what he did. He liked practicing law. He loved being governor. He thought he had the best job in the world,” says Linda Mickelson.

The Mickelson’s don’t want to forget about the other men who died and their families.

“We’re going through this, but we know there are seven other families that are experiencing this same things. They lost their dad, husband, brother,” says David Mickelson.

As for their husband and father– the years go by, but the thought of him isn’t going away.

“There’s different anniversaries that come up for it, but it’s something you think about every day,” says David Mickelson.