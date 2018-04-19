Scoreboard Thursday, April 19th

Scoreboard Thursday, April 19th
Scoreboard Thursday, April 19th

USHL-Clark Cup Playoffs

Game 3 @ Premier Center

Stampede 4, Lincoln 4 (3rd) *Dawe 2 goals

College Baseball

Augustana 4,  SMSU 2 *Baier 2-run HR
Augustana vs. SMSU
USF 7, Mary 2 *Rehwaldt 2 HR’s, 4 RBI’s
USF 6, Mary 2 *Lopez, Elizondo 3-run HR’s
MSU-Mankato 5, Northern 4 *Schmidt 2-run double
Northern 2, MSU-Mankato 0 *Combined 2-hitter

College Softball

MN-Duluth 14, Northern 2 *Kaitlyn King 2-run HR
MN-Duluth 10, Northern 0
DWU 10, Briar Cliff 0 *Severance Grand Slam
DWU 6, Briar Cliff 1 *Haage 2 CG’s

