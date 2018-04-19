Sisters Open High-end Bridal Shop in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sisters Erin Rallis and Kayla Thompson know wedding dresses. Ironically the middle name they share, Marie means bridal in french.

“Obviously pronounced a little bit differently, which I can’t pronounce,” said Rallis.

It just proves that this is what they are supposed to do in life.

“Kayla and I have always loved weddings and wedding planning and everything about it, so just the more that we’d go shopping with our friends for their wedding gowns, we just had such an amazing time and felt this could be a dream job,” said Rallis.

They’re opening an upscale wedding gown shop in sioux falls, marie and marie bridal.

“A lot of people were traveling to Minneapolis to find their dresses because they weren’t finding that experience and they weren’t finding that level of gown that they were looking for in Sioux Falls, so we kind of wanted to capture that audience and bring them back Sioux Falls and have them spend their money in South Dakota, said Rallis.

“We’ve gone to bridal markets in Chicago and New York so that’s where we pick out the dresses and try to decide what we think people in South Dakota are going to love,” said Thompson.

“Some of our favorite lines are Badgley Mischka and Lazaro,” said Rallis.

They sell designer dresses that range from 1 thousand to six thousand dollars.

“Seeing the smile on her face when she says ‘yes to the dress,” said Thompson.

However, they know it’s not all about the dress. just as important is the journey to find the right one.

“How can we make this experience for the bride and her family and friends just amazing,” said Rallis.

“We have these big private bridal suites for the whole party to come in too and have your own little private party and we’ll serve them champagne, beer, wine or whatever they feel like having and just make it a fun experience,” said Thomson.

Each bride-to-be also gets her own personal consultant. The goal is to have each bride glowing as she leaves the store.

“Just on a cloud, feeling amazing,” said Rallis.

The store serves customers by appointment only. They open tomorrow on phillips avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.