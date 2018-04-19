What Is Sous Vide? Where You Can Learn the French Cooking Technique Locally

There is an ever expanding fun and unique variety of classes at Plum’s Cooking Company in downtown Sioux Falls. If it’s been awhile or never that you’ve been to the small business just off 8th and Railroad, you’re in for a treat, literally. The store is a haven for foodies and cooking enthusiasts. And this week, former high school football coach and principal Mike Klinedinst settles in behind the counter of the kitchen store he co-owns with his wife, Penny, to give us a taste of a long-standing food tradition from France, sous vide. Sous vide refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food and cooking it in a temperature controlled water bath. Learn more by clicking on the video above.

