Stampede Season Ends with Overtime Loss to Lincoln

Stampede Season Ends with Overtime Loss to Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede season came to an end Thursday night at the Premier Center. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals by Adam Dawe. And Kirill Panyukov made it 3-1 after 2 periods. But the Stars dominated the 3rd period, scoring three times to send the game to overtime. The Herd did take a 4-3 lead on Paul DeNaples rink long rush and wrister for a goal. But Lincoln sent the game to OT and then scored with :34 left in the first OT to win the game and advance in the Clark Cup Playoffs.