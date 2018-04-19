Stampede Season Ends with Overtime Loss to Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede season came to an end Thursday night at the Premier Center. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals by Adam Dawe. And Kirill Panyukov made it 3-1 after 2 periods. But the Stars dominated the 3rd period, scoring three times to send the game to overtime. The Herd did take a 4-3 lead on Paul DeNaples rink long rush and wrister for a goal. But Lincoln sent the game to OT and then scored with :34 left in the first OT to win the game and advance in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

