WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU? Jacob Brown Delivers In SDSU Spring Games

Spectacular 70-yard Touchdown Grab Highlights Jackrabbit Spring Finale

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Taryn Christion threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-17 passing, but it was Jacob Brown who stole the show with his 70-yard one-handed snag for a touchdown as the South Dakota State Blue team defeated the White team 40-17 at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The Jackrabbits will open the 2018 season at Iowa State on Saturday, September 1st.