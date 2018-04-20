Logan & Larson Win At LFA 37

Locals Pick Up Wins At Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of Sioux Falls were victorious in front of the hometown crowd at the Sanford Pentagon in LFA 37 on Friday night.

Sioux Falls native Bryce Logan won a unanimous decision over Dakota Bush to improve to 9-2 at 155 pounds on the main card of the fight. In the next bout at 170 pounds, Sioux Falls native Jordon Larson forced Darrius Flowers to tap out with an armbar at 2:50 in the third. Larson improves to 9-4.

Winner native and former Augustana wrestler Sid Bice fought for the LFA Flyweight Championship against Maikel Perez. We will show highlights from that fight tomorrow in sports on KDLT News at 6 & 10.

