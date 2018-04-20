Man To Walk 72 Miles in a Day For Charity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s been a lot of popular challenges recently – some with backlash. These include eating Tide pods and snorting condoms. However, some challenges have a positive message. A Sioux Falls man and his brother are taking on a daunting challenge that will push them to their physical limits.

If you need Lance Smith, you can probably find him walking around outside. Lance has always been an avid hiker and backpacker. One day, he stumbled across some inspiration.

“There was a hiker that I follow,” said Smith. “She was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and she did a 24 hour challenge.”

Lance knew immediately that he wanted to try a 24-hour walking challenge himself. He wanted to do it for a worthy cause, but wasn’t sure which one.

“I got a letter in the mail from a mother and a son I know from church who are going on this mission trip,” said Smith.

It was settled: Lance would pound the pavement for 24 hours across Sioux Falls to fundraise for a some other churchgoers to take a mission trip to Kenya. They’ll travel to Kenya in July where they’ll volunteer at a school for deaf students.

Once Lance’s brother, Judd, learned about the cause, he knew he wanted to help. Now, the brothers will walk together.

“It’s been really gratifying to just do what I can,” said Smith.

Lance and Judd will start at Falls Park and walk 72 miles in 24 hours. They’ll go all around Sioux Falls – rain or shine. So far, they’ve hit about 900 training miles, even through the cold winter.

The challenge won’t exactly be a walk in the park- but Lance isn’t afraid of defeat.

“Probably some people will listen to this or hear this and be like, ‘You know, that’s crazy. Why is this person wanting to do that?’ said Smith. “It’s just, I don’t know. It’s in my nature to seek out things that are difficult and hard. I think we all lead to some extent lives that are a little too easy.”

Sure, Lance is stepping outside of his comfort zone, but it actually brings him comfort knowing he’s taking steps toward helping others.

They’ll start next Saturday on April 28th. You can find more information on donating here.