Nordstrom’s Automotive Gears Up for Earth Day

GARRETSON, S.D.- Nordstrom’s Automotive is gearing up for Earth Day Sunday.

“Here at Nordstrom’s Automotive it’s Earth Day everyday,” said Vice President and GM Shannon Nordstrom.

However this weekend they have a special deal for people in the Sioux Empire to encourage them to be more environmentally conscious.

The company takes old or wrecked cars and collect the good parts to resell.

“Recycling is important because like for us when we resale a part we’re reusing something, it doesn’t have to be made again. For us, we think reuse is the purest form of recycling,” said Nordstrom.

During the process, they are left with waste, which they say they safely dispose of using special machines.

“We have a process in place for everything that comes off of the vehicle, whether it be the refrigerant, the gasoline, the lead acid batteries, the waste oil, which includes things that come out of transmission, and the engine, and the rear end,” said Nordstrom.

“When it does finally reach that point after parts have been removed and we’ve got this byproduct which is the hulk of the vehicle becomes, it’s all metal that can be reused for the creation of new vehicles, new steel products and new aluminum products.”

To celebrate Earth Day and encourage others to use safe environmental practices, they’re holding a unique event on Saturday called Amnesty Day.

In Garretson from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM people can bring any unsafe products from vehicles– like oil or lead-acid batteries– to their service center as well as to their “ewe pullet” self service station from 8 AM to 5 PM.

“We’ll take them from you, we normally don’t do this, but we’ll take them for free, we’ll dispose of them through our normal channels,” said Nordstrom.

They’ll also take up to eight tires per person. The “Ewe Pullet” admission fee will also be waived that day.

They hope people take advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s saving the planet and saving money, sounds like a great combination to me,” said Nordstrom.

Another good deed they do around Earth Day every year is pick up litter. Employees meet after work to clean 19 miles of ditches. They’ll be out this Wednesday doing that near highway 11.