Public Vote to Increase Property Tax for West Central School District

HARTFORD, S.D. — It continues to be a busy election season across the Sioux Empire. The Hartford community is going to decide on either keeping certain school programs or make cuts.

The West Central Theater Department could not be a thing next year. The school board is asking voters to approve a four year $400,000 a year opt out, or $1.6 million, through additional property taxes.

Superintendent Brad Berens says the school district has been operating at a deficit. The solution is either an opt out or make cuts.

“It’s very concerning. We know that a number of students learn more than just in the classroom,” says Berens.

The gymnastics program and staff positions are other items in danger.

Kimberly Marcell is the theater director. She says she was shocked and confused when she was told about the possible cuts.

“It just crushes you to know that something you put so much time and heart into is seen as being able to be cut,” says Marcell.

Marcell says she’s seen play attendance double over the years. She’s urging the public to vote yes for the opt out even if someone doesn’t have a direct connection with the department.

“We’re exposing our businesses our restaurants our activities our families to a bigger world and it’s important that we show people what our values are here,” says Marcell.

Students say they couldn’t imagine a high school career without theater.

“I was disappointed that theater was going to be one of the things to cut since it’s such an integral part of what I am as a student and as what a lot of people are as students,” says Senior Eli McMahon.

“It means so much to the kids here at West Central, and it means a lot to me. I’ve been doing it since 6th grade, and I would hate to see it go away,” says Senior Dana Voss.

Superintendent Berens says those resisting the property tax increase want to make sure their money is being used wisely. He says all of the money will support teacher salaries and student programs.

The opt out is set to be voted on May 15th.