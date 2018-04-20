SDSU’s Mike Daum Declares For NBA Draft Without Hiring An Agent

Has Until June 11th To Decide If He Will Return For Senior Season

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University’s Mike Daum has filed paperwork with the National Basketball Association declaring for the 2018 draft. Daum, who will not hire an agent, announced his intentions Friday afternoon to explore the draft process without forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Daum is a two-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American and Summit League Player of the Year. He led the Jackrabbits to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points (23.9) and 10 rebounds (10.3) per contest this season.

He shot 46.2 percent from the field and buried a single-season school record 96 3-pointers in 2017-18, firing at 42.5 percent beyond the arc while going 194-for-228 at the charity stripe. His 836 points is the second-highest scoring total in a year at SDSU after he set the record last season with 878 points.

Daum ranks second in career scoring at SDSU with 2,232 points, just 131 shy of Nate Wolters’ school record.

The Kimball, Nebraska native will be able to work out for NBA teams beginning April 24 and is eligible for the NBA Draft Combine May 16-20 in Chicago, if selected. The combine list is released April 27. After the combine, he has until June 11 to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw.

The 2018 NBA draft is set for June 21 at 7 p.m. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics