Shorthanded Stampede Stunned By Lincoln To End Year

Herd Fall 5-4 In Decisive Third Game Against Stars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the better parts of six months the Sioux Falls Stampede looked like a contender for the Clark Cup.

All of that came to a crashing halt over the last two weeks and, ultimately, last night in the decisive third game of their playoff series with Lincoln.

After blowing 3-1 and 4-3 third period leads, the end came with just 26 seconds left in overtime when Paul Cotter put one past Mikhail Berdin to give the Stars a 5-4 victory that clinched a 2-1 Clark Cup Playoff First Round series victory.

Including the playoffs, the Stampede ended the season losing seven of their last eight and, when combined with key injuries during that time, will leave them wondering what could have been.