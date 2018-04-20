Sounds Of The Sioux Empire: Two White Squares

The Morrisons find time together through music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Any married couple with children knows it can be tough to find down time to spend together, but Matt and Amy Morrison have found a way.

Matt, a pastor at Asbury United Methodist, said that in order to spend more time with Amy, a music instructor, she told him he’d need to “schedule a rehearsal.” While they’ve played music together “one way or another” since junior high, the two decided to start their own band, ‘Two White Squares’ in 2014. The Morrisons have been married for 25 years.

Matt and Amy also love to make music with their kids, Xander and Maia. When all four get together, they become the ‘Two White Squares, Squared.’ They’ll be releasing more music coming soon.

For their Soundcloud, click here.

For their bandcamp, click here.