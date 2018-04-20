USD Gives Dawn Plitzuweit Three-Year Contract Extension

52-16 In Two Seasons As Women's Basketball Head Coach

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota director of athletics David Herbster announced Friday a three-year contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit through the 2020-21 season.

Plitzuweit led the Coyotes to an undefeated Summit League regular season title in her second season at the helm. The Coyotes advanced to their second-straight Women’s National Invitation Tournament and reached the WNIT quarterfinals.

“As impressive as what our program has achieved in just two seasons under coach Plitzuweit, I am equally impressed with how she has represented our program both on and off the court,” said Herbster. “She is an outstanding role model for our players, and I look forward to watching her continue the championship tradition of the program.”

The 2018 Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit’s Coyotes ran through the Summit undefeated after being picked third in the preseason poll. Plitzuweit boasts 21 winning seasons in 23 years of coaching, including a 52-16 record in two seasons at South Dakota. She enters her 12th season as head coach with 240 wins.

“I am very grateful to President Abbott and David Herbster for their commitment to women’s basketball and our staff here at the University of South Dakota,” Plitzuweit said. “The players and coaches who come to USD, the support of our faculty and staff, and the incredible community of Coyote fans have made this such a special place. I am excited for our future!”

The Coyotes (29-7, 14-0) became the first undefeated Summit League regular season champion in 24 years and advanced to the postseason for the eighth-straight year. South Dakota had three all-Summit League candidates in Ciara Duffy, Allison Arens and Jasmine Trimboli along with a pair of honorable mention picks in Jaycee Bradley and Madison McKeever. Trimboli garnered the league’s Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Woman of the Year awards.

Plitzuweit’s emphasis on defense put the Coyotes at the top of the league for fewest points allowed (59.4) per game. The Coyotes boasted the 17th best scoring margin (14.8) in the nation, ranked fourth for free-throw percentage and 17th for field-goal percentage. South Dakota also ranked eighth nationally for 3-pointers made.

-Release Courtesy USD Athletics