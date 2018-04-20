Wings Win Game Three At Minot

Aberdeen Takes Series Lead With 4-1 Road Win

MINOT, N.D. — NAHL Central Division regular season champion Aberdeen passed their first big test of the 2018 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

The Wings won game three of their best-of-five Central Division Semifinal series at Minot on Friday night 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. That will give Aberdeen the chance to close out the series tomorrow night in Minot in game four at 7:35 PM. Should Minot win the series will return to Aberdeen for a winner-take-all fifth game on Monday night.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Joe Strada tied the game with a tally midway through the first. John Sladic put the Wings ahead in the second with Nathan Burke and Johnathan Bendorf providing third period insurance goals.

