20th Annual Sioux Falls Polar Plunge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It was chilly out today, probably a good day to wear a jacket, but some people in Sioux Falls had a better idea. They say it was the perfect day to go for a swim.

Today was the 20th annual Sioux Falls Polar Plunge. It’s a Law Enforcement Torch Run Fundraiser to help raise money for the 2,100 Special Olympics athletes in South Dakota.

Teams raise money and then celebrate by jumping into a cold 39 degree pool.

A total of 210 people participated and more than $70,000 was raised.

“It’s a fun event like I said jumping in it’s a shock and stuff, but it’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of people that have a lot of feeling and inspiration and stuff for Special Olympics,” said Vice President of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Todd Bradwisch.

This year is also the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics in South Dakota.