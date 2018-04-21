Minot Staves Off Elimination To Force Decisive Fifth Game In Aberdeen

Series Tied After Wings Fall In Game Four 3-1

MINOT, N.D. — Saturday night hasn’t been alright for the Aberdeen Wings and, as a result, they’ll see their Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinal series go to the limit.

One week after getting shutout in game two, the Wings offense struggled again and the Minot Minotauros staved off elimination with a 3-1 victory in game four on Saturday night in Minot. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games each and the two teams will return to Aberdeen for a winner-take-all fifth game on Monday night at 7:15 PM.

Scoreless after one period, Ryan Green scored 2:28 into the second period to put Minot out in front. Nolan Sawchuck scored later in the period and Alex Adams scored 6:06 into the third period to pad Minot’s lead to 3-0. Nic Sicoly broke up the shutout with a goal midway through the period.

