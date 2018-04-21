Mitchell’s New Indoor Aquatic Center to Open in June

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Construction for an $8 million aquatic center in southeast South Dakota is under budget and nearing completion.

The Mitchell Recreation Center’s new indoor aquatic center will be open for public viewing in June. Voters narrowly approved the facility in 2015.

Robin Miller is the founder of MSH, the architectural firm assigned to the project. He says the facility’s interior needs about two more weeks of work until crews move on to the exterior.

He also says the project is under budget. The city will pay for most of the center. The Mitchell Aquatic Club pledged $1 million toward the project. Other funds come from a tax on hotel and motel patrons.

Miller expects the project to finish in less than two months.