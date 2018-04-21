Storm Bounce Back By Belting Cedar Rapids

Sioux Falls Rebounds From Arizona Loss To Defeat Titans 65-48

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Just because the Sioux Falls Storm are not the team to beat in the IFL right now doesn’t mean anyone else in the league not named the Arizona Rattlers are going to beat them.

Five days after suffering a 48-40 home loss against Arizona (the second time they’d lost to the Rattlers this season), the Storm bounced back with an emphatic 65-48 victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown had a big night through the air and on the ground. Brown ran six times for 77 yards and three touchdowns while going 8-10 through the air for 146 yards and three more touchdowns. Judd Harrold only catches were touchdowns that added up to 63 yards.

The 5-2 Storm will visit Green Bay on Friday night at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!