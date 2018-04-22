April 23 Kicks Off Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – State officials say it is time to start preparing for the inevitable severe weather that will happen this summer.

Next week, April 23-27, has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota. Officials say this is a good time to start thinking about what to do when severe thunderstorms or tornadoes impact the state.

“With our late winter this year, it has been easy not to think about summer and severe weather,” says Tina Titze, director of the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management. “But summer will eventually arrive and so will severe weather. Everybody needs to be ready.”

State and local officials use the week to urge people to start making preparations now. Several counties throughout the week are holding severe weather preparedness meetings for their weather spotters and the public: https://www.weather.gov/fsd/spottercalendar

“We really encourage families to start having those discussions now about what to do if severe weather hits,” Titze says. “It is never too early to start making those plans.”

A statewide tornado drill will be held Wednesday, April 25. The test watch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT (9 a.m. MDT) with the warning issued at 10:15 a.m. CDT (9:15 a.m. MDT).

In most communities on Wednesday, severe weather sirens will be sounded. People are reminded that it is only a test unless otherwise announced.

For more information on how to be ready for severe weather, click onto the Office of Emergency Management’s Severe Weather Preparedness Guide at <https://dps.sd.gov/application/files/9115/2339/2511/2018-severe-weather-guide.pdf>.

The Office of Emergency Management is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.