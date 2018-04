Augustana Baseball Dominates In Duluth

Vikings Win 10-0 & 8-0

DULUTH, MN — Hitting the road wasn’t enough to slow down the third ranked Augustana baseball team.

The Vikings swept a Sunday doubleheader with UM-Duluth Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, winning 10-0 in the first game and 8-0 in the nightcap.

