Augustana Women’s Golf & Tennis Continue NSIC Championship Streaks

Golf Takes 9th Straight Title, Tennis 8th Straight Tournament Title

TENNIS

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Augustana women’s tennis team swept Bemidji State, 5-0, in the semi-finals and MSU Moorhead, 5-0, in the championship match to give the Vikings their eighth consecutive NSIC Tournament Championship Sunday afternoon from Life Time Fitness..

Augustana won the regular season conference crown outright, and is 21-3 overall and winners of seven in a row.

In the semi-final match vs. the Beavers junior Kornelia Staniszewska and senior Berkley Darr defeated Zoe Lindgren and Ariadna Lopez-Simo 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Taylor Jackson, a sophomore from Minneapolis, and Kaitlyn Schultz, a senior from Fort Collins, Colo. earned an 8-3 victory over Hannah Alme and Brooke Mimmack 8-3 at No. 2 doubles. Grace Goble and Anca Rusu were victorious over Breann Walsh and Jacki Damberg, 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Heading into singles play up 3-0, Staniszewska took down Lingren 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Taylor Jackson claimed the clinching victory 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles with a win over Alme.

Staniszewska and Darr earned an 8-0 victory over MSU Moorhead’s Julia Geske and Olivia Keelin at No. 1 doubles in the championship match. Jackson and Schultz were victorious, 8-6, over Sweene Albert and Alexis Konecne at No. 2 doubles. Rusu and Goble gave Augustana a 3-0 lead in the match with a 8-1 win over Emma Zamora and Ricquel Ramsbuttom at No. 3 doubles.

Jackson won her singles match, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Goble clinched the championship for the Vikings with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No.4 singles.

Because Augustana won the NSIC Tournament, they automatically qualified for the NCAA Central Region Tournament, which takes place on campuses on April 28-29. Two teams from each of the eight regions will advance to the final site, which is played May 8-11 at Surprise Tennis Complex in Surprise, Arizona. The NCAA women’s tennis selections are announced on Tuesday, April 24 on NCAA.com.



GOLF

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – On the final day of the NSIC Championship in Smithville, Mo. the Augustana women’s golf team left little doubt that they were gonna take home its ninth straight NSIC championship.

The Vikings shot 18-over (306) on the final day of the tournament and finished with a score of 62-over (926) winning their ninth consecutive NSIC tournament title. The Vikings finished 18 strokes ahead of the second place team, Minnesota State. Augustana had four golfers finish in the top-10 and all five in the top-15.

Senior Emily Israelson became Augustana’s seventh consecutive Individual Medalist after she took first at the tournament, shooting 12-over (228) overall. Israelson became the Vikings eighth NSIC Individual Medalist since Augustana joined the conference in 2008-09 and she joined fellow seniors Kali Trautman and Sierra Langlie to bestow that honor. Trautman was the Individual Medalist in 2015-16 and 20-16-17 and Langlie was it in 2014-15.

Trautman and freshman Alex Stone, along with Israelson, earned NSIC All-Tournament team honors after placing in the top-five at the championship. Trautman and Stone each shot 18-over (234) on the tournament and finished in a tie for fourth.

Rounding out the Vikings, were Sierra Langlie and Hannah Hankinson. Langlie finished in a tie for ninth at 20-over (236) and Hankinson took 14th with a score of 26-over (242).

Next up for the Vikings will be the Central Regional in St. Charles, Mo. on May 7-9. The entire field for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships will be announced Monday, April 30 on NCAA.com. Four, 54-hole Super Regional tournaments will be conducted to determine the participants in the championships finals. Twelve teams and six individuals, not on those teams, will compete at each Super Regional. The maximum number of participants is 264. The low three teams and the low three individuals, not on those teams, will advance to the finals. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine team and individual champions and advancement to the finals.