Baltic Batters Tri-Valley

Bulldogs Win 18-0 At Ronken Field
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Baltic Bulldog baseball team defeated Tri-Valley 18-0 on Sunday afternoon at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.  Click on the video viewer to watch the game highlights!

