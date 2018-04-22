Baltic Batters Tri-Valley Bulldogs Win 18-0 At Ronken Field April 22, 2018 Zach Borg Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Baltic Bulldog baseball team defeated Tri-Valley 18-0 on Sunday afternoon at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer to watch the game highlights! Related Post LeBrun Leads Flandreau Over Baltic In Big East Sem... Wild Day Of Walkoffs Highlighted By Akron Westfiel... Brandon Valley Clinches Spot In State Tourney Tuesday, June 20 Legion Baseball Action