Beaner Belts Three Bombs To Lead Augustana Sweep Over Bemidji

Vikings Win 9-0 & 18-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana softball team hosted its senior day on Sunday against Bemidji State, and sent the seniors out in style, with a 9-0 win in the opener and an 18-1 win in the nightcap, both in five innings.

The sweep boosts the Vikings to 31-9 on the season overall, and to 13-3 in the NSIC, while the visiting Beavers falls to 15-21 overall, and to 4-10 in the conference.

The Vikings scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning of Game 1 to take an early lead, added a Maggie Dunnett solo homer in the second to go up 3-0, and then added three more in the third for a 6-0 advantage, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Ashley Mickschl and a Kaylea Schorr RBI single.

Still up 6-0 in the fourth, Shannon Petersen blasted a three-run homer to centerfield to provide the final 9-0 margin.

Mickschl took care of the rest in the circle. She scattered three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 13-4 on the season.

Morgan Beaner stole the show in Game 2, as the senior went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate, all of them home runs, for a total of five RBI. As a team, the Vikings hit seven homers in the game; two from Mickschl and one each from Petersen and Dunnett.

Senior Lexy Pederson earned the win in the circle, surrendering just one run on one hit, with three each in walks and strikeouts to improve to 11-2 on the season.

The Vikings look to keep it going on Monday, when they host Minnesota Crookston at Bowden Field in the home regular season finale. Monday’s game start at 11 a.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics