Bison Sweep Coyotes

USD Fails To Score In Three Game Series After Dropping Finale 2-0

VERMILLION, S.D.—Jacquelyn Sertic tossed a four-hit shutout and Zoe Stavrou was 4-for-4 with a home run in leading North Dakota State to a 2-0 win against South Dakota Sunday in the final game of a three-game series at Nygaard Field.

The Bison (25-14, 5-2 Summit), behind Sertic and Saturday’s game two starter KK Leddy, did not permit a run in the series. Sertic struck out 10 Sunday with no freebies in earning her Summit-best 19th win of the season. In two starts against South Dakota, Sertic had 22 strikeouts and allowed seven hits – six singles – in 15 innings.

Stavrou hit her first home run of the season in the top of the first inning just two batters into the game. She added three singles in consecutive at bats. For the weekend, Stavrou was 7-for-10 and drove in six of the Bison’s eight runs.

Coyote infielders Dustie Durham and Lauren Eamiguel had two hits each off Sertic Sunday. To highlight the theme of the series, Durham sent a screaming line drive to straightaway center field in the second inning that smacked the very top of the fence and bounced back into play for a double. Sertic calmly responded with a strikeout on three pitches to end the threat.

Sarah Lisko , the third Coyote starter in the series, allowed just one other run following Stavrou’s homer, an RBI double by Montana DeCamp that scored Tabby Heinz from first. Heinz was hit by a pitch moments prior.

The Coyotes honored their four seniors in a postgame ceremony as Sunday marked their final home game. South Dakota (15-32, 5-9), which has wrapped up Summit play and is cemented as either the four or five seed in next month’s Summit League Tournament, will play two games against both Oklahoma State and UCLA at the end of next week in Los Angeles.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics