Bridgewater-Emery Seventh-grader Wins State Geography Bee for the Third Consecutive Time

EMERY, S.D. (AP) – A seventh-grader in southeast South Dakota has just won the state geography bee for the third consecutive time.

Owen Fink won his third South Dakota geography bee earlier this month. The Bridgewater-Emery Middle School student began loving geography at 3 years old when his mother gave him a puzzle of the United States and a globe.

Owen has competed in and won his school competition each of the last four years. Elementary Principal Kim Aman says she’s excited about exposure Owen gives the district.

Owen will travel to Washington at the end of May for the national competition against more than 50 other students. He aims to make the finals, where the top 10 competitors are televised while competing for the national title.