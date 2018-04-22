Jackrabbits Complete Sweep At Fort Wayne

SDSU Wins Sunday Finale 11-2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – South Dakota State completed the series sweep at Fort Wayne Sunday with a dominant 11-2 run-rule victory.

The Jackrabbits improved to 27-12 on the season and 8-3 in Summit League play while sweeping the Mastodons for the second time in three years.

SDSU had 11 hits as a team, led by two-hit efforts from Ali Herdliska (two RBIs), Brittney Morse (two RBIs), Lyndsey Crist, who had a home run, and Megan Rushing (two runs scored).

Madison Hope threw all five innings in the win, improving to 16-5 on the season. She scattered five hits in the game and allowed two runs with two strikeouts.

Scoreless through the first, State jumped out to 4-0 lead in the top of the second before the ‘Dons kept things close with two scores in the bottom of the inning.

Baily Janssen started the second with a single and moved to third when Rushing sent a 3-2 pitch to center field for her fifth double of the season. Janssen came home in the next at-bat when a Fort Wayne error allowed Ponce to reach safely, and Murphy followed with an RBI single through the left side to plate Rushing. Later in the inning, with Ponce on third and Murphy second, Herdliska singled down the left field line as both runners dashed home.

Ahead two after two, the Jacks added another five runs in the third to go up 9-2. Crist walked to open the inning, and with one out Rushing singled and Ponce walked to load the bases for Murphy, who hit a sacrifice fly to right. Andersen then reached on a fielding error as Crist scored, and after Herdliska walked to re-load the bases a wild pitch allowed Ponce to scamper home. Morse followed with a single to center on a 2-0 pitch, pushing Andersen and Herdliska across for the fourth and fifth runs of the inning.

State added one more in the fourth to go up 10-2 when Crist worked a 12-pitch at-bat, sending the final pitch over the left field fence for her third long ball of the season.

Already in run-rule territory, the Jacks scored once more in the fifth on a Mallory McQuistan sacrifice fly and closed out the victory by working around a two-out Mastodon runner in the bottom of the inning.

Up Next

South Dakota State is scheduled to host Dakota State Tuesday afternoon in Brookings. Stay tuned to GoJacks.com and @GoJacksSB on Twitter for schedule updates.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics