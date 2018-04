Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Officer Searching for 27-Year-Old Woman

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 27-year-old woman named Megan Foster.

The last contact with Foster was reporter Friday, April 20th.

Anyone with information, or anyone who has has recent contact with Foster is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4300.