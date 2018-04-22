Parrot Heads of the Prairie Take On The Sioux Wheelers at South Dakota Special Olympics Unified Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A friendly game of “pickup basketball” happened today, but the game was a bit unique because everyone playing, was in a wheelchair.

The Parrot Heads of the Prairie took on the Sioux Wheelers in the friendly game at the South Dakota Special Olympics Unified Center.

Parrot Heads is a Jimmy Buffett fan club whose slogan is “party with a purpose.” They are a part of a nationwide group that promotes community involvement.

Parrot Heads recently held a MAD or Make a Difference Fundraiser. They raised 14 thousand dollars for the Sioux Wheelers, a Sioux Falls organization that allows those who are disabled to play sports. Today, the two groups celebrated with a friendly game.

“Their Make a Difference fundraiser that they did was a great success and helped benefit the Sioux Wheelers greatly with funding for our Program. Now we’re going to use it to buy some equipment, do some trips, get to some events, some tournaments,” said Dick Neu,President of Sioux Wheeler Adaptive Sports.

Neu says he hopes to hold a national tournament in Sioux Falls someday. He appreciates the support of the community, especially the Parrot Heads and hopes to gain more sponsors, so they can continue to grow the program. They are also always looking for athletes.

For more info on becoming a sponsor or athlete visit their website here.